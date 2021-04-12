Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEGIY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. 5,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.49%.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.