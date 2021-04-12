Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Down 0.1%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.87. 34,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 143,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

