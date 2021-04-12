Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.96

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 3706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.