Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

