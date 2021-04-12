HeroNode (HER) Reaches One Day Volume of $306.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $454,547.92 and $306.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00689953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041557 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

