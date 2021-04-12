HeroNode Trading 98.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 98.2% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $451,876.66 and $305.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00619251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035482 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.