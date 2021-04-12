Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Billion

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $6.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

