Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406,416 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $50,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

