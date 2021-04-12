Hexavest Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

