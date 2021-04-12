Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

MAA opened at $146.85 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $149.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

