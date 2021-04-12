Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $283.33 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.