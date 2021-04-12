Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $530.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

