Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $602.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.93 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

