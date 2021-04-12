Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,458 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $180.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

