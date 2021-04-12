Hexavest Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.06 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

