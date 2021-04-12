Hexavest Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,589 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $93.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

