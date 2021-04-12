Hexavest Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $235.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $236.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

