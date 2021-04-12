Hexavest Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.13 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

