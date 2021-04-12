Hexavest Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $45.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

