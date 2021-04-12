Hexavest Inc. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4,569.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,261 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,948,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 775.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 58,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

