Hexavest Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $152.33 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

