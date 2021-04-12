Hexavest Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,175,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $240.98 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.11 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

