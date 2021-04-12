Hexavest Inc. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.