Hexavest Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 93,926.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,777 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

