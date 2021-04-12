Hexavest Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169,561 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

SU opened at $20.87 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.