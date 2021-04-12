Hexavest Inc. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $363.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

