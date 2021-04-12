Hexavest Inc. Invests $3.92 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $151.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

