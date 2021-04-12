Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

