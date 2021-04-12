Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $231.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

