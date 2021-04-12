Hexavest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

