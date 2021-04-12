Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

