Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

