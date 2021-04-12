Hexavest Inc. Sells 10,279 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.18 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

