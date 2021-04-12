Hexavest Inc. Sells 12,806 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $159.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

