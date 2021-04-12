Hexavest Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $887.49 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $558.61 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $830.77 and a 200-day moving average of $870.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

