Hexavest Inc. Sells 20,061 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NYSE BG opened at $79.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

