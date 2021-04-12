Hexavest Inc. Sells 236,410 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,410 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.