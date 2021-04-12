Hexavest Inc. Sells 3,029 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $475.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

