Hexavest Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Shares of LIN opened at $284.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $286.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

