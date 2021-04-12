Hexavest Inc. Sells 3,389 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $419.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $424.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

