Hexavest Inc. Sells 43,499 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,499 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

NYSE:BBY opened at $122.48 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

