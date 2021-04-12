Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,651 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $135.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $136.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

