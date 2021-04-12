Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,901 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,730 shares of company stock worth $2,930,611. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

