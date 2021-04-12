Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,027 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

