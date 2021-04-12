Hexavest Inc. Sells 7,257 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock valued at $367,106,993. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $312.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.