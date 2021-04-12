Hexavest Inc. Sells 7,350 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

