Hexavest Inc. Sells 7,560 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.