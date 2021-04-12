Hexavest Inc. Sells 77,661 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,661 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $171.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

