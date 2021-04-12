Hexavest Inc. Sells 79,814 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,814 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

