Hexavest Inc. Sells 8,322 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $177.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

